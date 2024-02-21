Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Managing the production of the required deliverables

Planning and monitoring the project

Formulating and executing plan

Monitoring and reporting on project progress

Executive and cross-company stakeholder engagement with strong strategic thinking and analysis

Business case and benefits development and tracking

Shape the delivery of strategic initiatives and manage execution

Manage risks, issues and constraints and offers alternative where possible

Work closely with key stakeholders, Change managers’, Business Analysts, BI developers, and all integration areas

Experience

Project Management certification

Experience with HR Project Management in an IT Space

Proven Project Management skills and strategic thinking

Facilitation of Steerco

Partnership and stakeholder engagement

Future and Design Thinking

Desired Project skills and Project Management within Agile environment

Knowledge of Short-term insurance business and HR Projects experience and capabilities would be advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Project Management

HR Project Management

Agile

HR

Learn more/Apply for this position