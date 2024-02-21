Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Managing the production of the required deliverables
- Planning and monitoring the project
- Formulating and executing plan
- Monitoring and reporting on project progress
- Executive and cross-company stakeholder engagement with strong strategic thinking and analysis
- Business case and benefits development and tracking
- Shape the delivery of strategic initiatives and manage execution
- Manage risks, issues and constraints and offers alternative where possible
- Work closely with key stakeholders, Change managers’, Business Analysts, BI developers, and all integration areas
Experience
- Project Management certification
- Experience with HR Project Management in an IT Space
- Proven Project Management skills and strategic thinking
- Facilitation of Steerco
- Partnership and stakeholder engagement
- Future and Design Thinking
- Desired Project skills and Project Management within Agile environment
- Knowledge of Short-term insurance business and HR Projects experience and capabilities would be advantageous
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
