Senior Software Developer

Design, development, testing and debugging of software according to the functional

requirements.

Use technologies like: JavaScript, C#, ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL to develop software.

Follow all standards and methodologies.

Work closely with other developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical

compatibility and user satisfaction.

Work closely with the team leader and business analyst to understand the functional and

system requirements.

Work closely with the architecture team to ensure architectural integrity and product quality.

Interact and communicate effectively.

Planning of work breakdown from functional requirements.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications. Maintaining of the

systems once it is up and running.

Oversee the implementation of a new system.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Logging of hours.

Desired Skills:

At least 5 years+ experience doing .Net C# development

A good understanding of ASP.Net MVC

A solid understanding and experience in WCF (nServiceBus beneficial)

A good understanding of T-SQL

MS SQL

(ORACLE would be beneficial)

A solid understanding of SOA and OOP principles

A good understanding of N-tier and N-layered architecture

A solid experience with JavaScript Frameworks and Libraries (Angular beneficial)

A Solid experience with ASP.net Authentication and Authorization

A good understanding of ORM technologies (EF beneficial)

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

