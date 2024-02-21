Software Developer at Signature Business Solutions – Gauteng Woodmead

Purpose of the role
- Purpose of C# developer will be responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts, therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
Duties & Responsibilities
-
Customize Organisation’s application as per the signed off functional system specifications (“FSS”) or change request documents based on the agreed plan of activities.
-
Effective support to participating business areas.
-
Design and develop applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.
-
Strong interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Bootstrap
- MVC
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT Consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial service industry.