Software Developer at Signature Business Solutions

Feb 21, 2024

Purpose of the role

  • Purpose of C# developer will be responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts, therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Customize Organisation’s application as per the signed off functional system specifications (“FSS”) or change request documents based on the agreed plan of activities.

  • Effective support to participating business areas.

  • Design and develop applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure.

  • Strong interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Bootstrap
  • MVC
  • Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT Consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial service industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position