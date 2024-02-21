Software Development Project Manager

Hire Resolve client, in the ICT industry, is seeking an experienced Software Development Project Manager to join their team in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha). At Hire Resolve, we prioritize candidate satisfaction and strive to provide the best work environment for professional growth. If you are a skilled Software Development Project Manager looking for an exciting new opportunity, contact one of our consultants today and take the next step in your career.

Responsibilities

Manage and oversee software development projects from initiation to delivery, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with clients and stakeholders

Develop and maintain project plans, including schedules, resource allocation, and budgets

Coordinate and communicate project progress, risks, and issues to all stakeholders, ensuring effective and timely resolution

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, and quality assurance, to ensure successful project execution

Conduct regular project status meetings and provide updates to senior management and clients

Evaluate and improve existing project management processes and methodologies to optimize team performance and project outcome.



Requirements:

Proven experience as a Technical Project Manager in Software Development

Strong knowledge of project management principles, methodologies, and tools

Experience working with projects involving Microsoft SQL & C#

PMBOK and SDLC experience

Proficiency in project management software and tools, such as JIRA, Trello, or Microsoft Project

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodologies and frameworks

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Ability to prioritize and multitask in a dynamic work environment

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

Relevant certifications, such as PMP or Prince2, are preferred

Benefits:

Salary negotiable

Training & Development

Umbrella Fund (Provident & Life Insurance) Contribution

Medical Aid Contribution

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

