Software Engineer Java

Seeking a candidate with a minimum of 3 years of experience in Software Engineering, preferably based in Cape Town.

This position offers a hybrid work model, requiring attendance in the office once a week.

We provide a flexible work environment, fostering a great company culture with a relaxed atmosphere and a casual dress code.

Technical skills required include proficiency in Kotlin, Java, Python, and Javascript, with hands-on experience in Spring Boot running in containers. Familiarity with Kubernetes, specifically on the Google Kubernetes Engine, is also desired.

By the way, are you someone who enjoys playing poker or Xbox for recreational purposes?

Please get in touch: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Kubernetes

NoSQL

Spring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

