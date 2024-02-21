Software Engineer Java – Western Cape Woodstock

Seeking a candidate with a minimum of 3 years of experience in Software Engineering, preferably based in Cape Town.
This position offers a hybrid work model, requiring attendance in the office once a week.
We provide a flexible work environment, fostering a great company culture with a relaxed atmosphere and a casual dress code.
Technical skills required include proficiency in Kotlin, Java, Python, and Javascript, with hands-on experience in Spring Boot running in containers. Familiarity with Kubernetes, specifically on the Google Kubernetes Engine, is also desired.
By the way, are you someone who enjoys playing poker or Xbox for recreational purposes?
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Kubernetes
- NoSQL
- Spring
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree