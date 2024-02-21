System Support Analyst – Gauteng Springs

The incumbent you will be responsible for the support and maintenance of various systems, including our core ERP JD Edwards. You will make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, keep up-to-date
knowledge of functionalities, customization, and integration.
Key Responsibilities
? Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;
? Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;
? Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;
? Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support
and training users;
? Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;
? Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;
? Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;
? Promoting Process Improvement;
? Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;
? Develop reporting according to specifications from business;
? Attend to audit queries as and when required; and
? Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
? Matric Certificate with Maths (Maths Literacy is not
sufficient); and
? B Com in Accountancy or equivalent.
Job Requirements:
? Five (5) + years’ System Support or Supply chain
experience;
? Strong Technical experience;
? Project Management using Prince2 Methodology;
? In depth knowledge of business systems and
operations;
? ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or
Navision; and
? Process Improvement Experience.
Behavioral Competencies
? Be sensitive to deadlines;
? Be able to interact in a team environment;
? Adapt quickly to change;
? Deep attention to detail and possesses
excellent analytical, problem solving and
customer service skills;
? Ability and aptitude to continuously search for
enhancements and innovation;
? Ability to work under pressure and deliver
within agreed Service Level Agreements;
? Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies
and take on different responsibilities);
? Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
? Uses own initiative and can work
independently; and
? Good presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- JDE
- Application Support
- Systems Support
- Supply Chain Management
- User Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree