System Support Analyst

The incumbent you will be responsible for the support and maintenance of various systems, including our core ERP JD Edwards. You will make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, keep up-to-date

knowledge of functionalities, customization, and integration.

Key Responsibilities

? Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

? Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

? Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

? Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support

and training users;

? Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

? Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;

? Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

? Promoting Process Improvement;

? Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

? Develop reporting according to specifications from business;

? Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

? Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

? Matric Certificate with Maths (Maths Literacy is not

sufficient); and

? B Com in Accountancy or equivalent.

Job Requirements:

? Five (5) + years’ System Support or Supply chain

experience;

? Strong Technical experience;

? Project Management using Prince2 Methodology;

? In depth knowledge of business systems and

operations;

? ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or

Navision; and

? Process Improvement Experience.

Behavioral Competencies

? Be sensitive to deadlines;

? Be able to interact in a team environment;

? Adapt quickly to change;

? Deep attention to detail and possesses

excellent analytical, problem solving and

customer service skills;

? Ability and aptitude to continuously search for

enhancements and innovation;

? Ability to work under pressure and deliver

within agreed Service Level Agreements;

? Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies

and take on different responsibilities);

? Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

? Uses own initiative and can work

independently; and

? Good presentation skills

Desired Skills:

JDE

Application Support

Systems Support

Supply Chain Management

User Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position