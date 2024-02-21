Systems Analyst

We are seeking a highly skilled Techno/Functional Senior Systems Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen to bridge the gap between technology and functional requirements. This role requires a deep understanding of system architecture, strong analytical capabilities, and the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders from various departments.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Proven experience of 5+ years as a Systems Analyst, preferably in a techno/functional role.

Proficiency in analyzing complex systems, processes, and data structures.

Strong technical skills with experience in programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, SQL) and database management.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills.

Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Strong XML skills

Good understanding of integration formats

SRS (Specification Document Writing) experience

Strong communication

Certifications in relevant technologies or methodologies (e.g., CBAP, PMP) are a plus.

Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Standby may be required (after 3 months)

Desired Skills:

XML

integration formats

SRS

project management

software development methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– This role requires 3-4 days on site (Long Market Str)

– Possible standby after 3 months

– 6 month contract with renewal

