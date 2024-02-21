Systems Analyst

Feb 21, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled Techno/Functional Senior Systems Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen to bridge the gap between technology and functional requirements. This role requires a deep understanding of system architecture, strong analytical capabilities, and the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders from various departments.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.
  • Proven experience of 5+ years as a Systems Analyst, preferably in a techno/functional role.
  • Proficiency in analyzing complex systems, processes, and data structures.
  • Strong technical skills with experience in programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, SQL) and database management.
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills.
  • Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Experience with software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).
  • Strong project management and organizational skills.
  • Strong XML skills
  • Good understanding of integration formats
  • SRS (Specification Document Writing) experience
  • Strong communication
  • Certifications in relevant technologies or methodologies (e.g., CBAP, PMP) are a plus.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
  • Standby may be required (after 3 months)

Desired Skills:

  • XML
  • integration formats
  • SRS
  • project management
  • software development methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– This role requires 3-4 days on site (Long Market Str)
– Possible standby after 3 months
– 6 month contract with renewal

Learn more/Apply for this position