Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are seeking a highly skilled Techno/Functional Senior Systems Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen to bridge the gap between technology and functional requirements. This role requires a deep understanding of system architecture, strong analytical capabilities, and the ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders from various departments.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.
- Proven experience of 5+ years as a Systems Analyst, preferably in a techno/functional role.
- Proficiency in analyzing complex systems, processes, and data structures.
- Strong technical skills with experience in programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, SQL) and database management.
- Excellent problem-solving abilities and critical thinking skills.
- Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Experience with software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).
- Strong project management and organizational skills.
- Strong XML skills
- Good understanding of integration formats
- SRS (Specification Document Writing) experience
- Strong communication
- Certifications in relevant technologies or methodologies (e.g., CBAP, PMP) are a plus.
- Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
- Standby may be required (after 3 months)
Desired Skills:
- XML
- integration formats
- SRS
- project management
- software development methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– This role requires 3-4 days on site (Long Market Str)
– Possible standby after 3 months
– 6 month contract with renewal