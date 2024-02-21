Technical Lead (PHP) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE overall architectural guidance ensuring work is performed at optimal levels while offering technical Pre-sales support and oversight of the Conversation Automation stack as the next Technical Lead (PHP) sought by a cutting-edge Tech company in Somerset West. You need to ensure that every Virtual Agent built is effectively integrated into each client’s digital channels and back-office systems while answering any technical questions that customers may have as to how the Virtual Agent would work in their eco-system. You will play a crucial role in shaping delivery solutions and ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and scalability. The ideal candidate must have a deep understanding of software architecture, design principles, and development best practices. You must possess a Masters/Bachelor’s in Computer Science or similar field with suitable experience as a Software Architect or similar role with strong proficiency in PHP 8+, MySQL 8, JavaScript, HTML & CSS.

DUTIES:

Technology Stack Oversight: The solution is powered off a Virtual Agent stack. This stack contains a number of technologies used to power a Virtual Agent as a Service offering. You will have the overall accountability for the ecosystem stack (technologies used to extend into client ecosystems, how they work together, etc.).

The solution is powered off a Virtual Agent stack. This stack contains a number of technologies used to power a Virtual Agent as a Service offering. You will have the overall accountability for the ecosystem stack (technologies used to extend into client ecosystems, how they work together, etc.). Architectural Leadership: Lead the design and architecture of integration efforts, ensuring they enable the Virtual Agent to perform effectively within various client eco-systems.

Lead the design and architecture of integration efforts, ensuring they enable the Virtual Agent to perform effectively within various client eco-systems. Team Leadership: Supervise and mentor a team of Technical Consultants giving technical direction, coaching, and support to ensure project success.

Supervise and mentor a team of Technical Consultants giving technical direction, coaching, and support to ensure project success. Technology Evaluation: Research and evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks to recommend the best solutions for our projects.

Research and evaluate emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks to recommend the best solutions for our projects. Requirements Analysis: Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements and translate them into technical specifications and architectural designs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse requirements and translate them into technical specifications and architectural designs. Coding and Development: Lead by example by actively taking part in coding and development tasks, while promoting best practices and coding standards. This includes the development of microservices where required.

Lead by example by actively taking part in coding and development tasks, while promoting best practices and coding standards. This includes the development of microservices where required. Technical Problem Solving: When a Virtual Agent does not work, the Lead, working with the Technical Consultant on the account, needs to help identify and rectify the problem (if technical) within agreed SLAs.

When a Virtual Agent does not work, the Lead, working with the Technical Consultant on the account, needs to help identify and rectify the problem (if technical) within agreed SLAs. Quality Assurance: Implement and enforce quality control processes, including code reviews and testing, to ensure integration reliability and maintainability.

Implement and enforce quality control processes, including code reviews and testing, to ensure integration reliability and maintainability. Documentation: Create and keep comprehensive technical documentation, including architecture diagrams, design documents, and coding standards.

Create and keep comprehensive technical documentation, including architecture diagrams, design documents, and coding standards. Risk Management: Find and mitigate technical risks proactively, ensuring project timelines and goals are met.

Find and mitigate technical risks proactively, ensuring project timelines and goals are met. Sales Support: At times, technical stakeholders within customers want to better understand the stack before buying in. At these times, the Sales team may ask for the Lead to provide the technical answers (both during a technical session and/or when completing a procurement document).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Masters/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience as a Software Architect or similar role.

Extensive experience with:

PHP 8+

MySQL 8

JavaScript

HTML

CSS Software architecture design and patterns. Coding skills.



Advantageous –

Experience with cloud technologies and microservices architecture.

Experience with integrating software solutions into various Customer Experience (CX) platforms.

Experience with Pre-sales support.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership and mentoring skills.

Effective project and time management skills.

Exceptional problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Effective communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Lead

PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position