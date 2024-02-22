Backend #C Software Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a Software Development company specializing in automation, is on the lookout for an experienced Backend #C Software Developer to work on a project with one of the big 4 banks in SA. This is a fully remote role, you can be based anywhere in SA to be considered for this role.
This project is focused on building the bank’s own internal product. You will be joining a team of three working on an Azure Cloud Based Web App, using C#, .Net 7 & SQL. They provide REST API’S to various front ends like Android IOS & WEB
You will be working on a mobile app that effectively returns dynamic questionnaires that can be configured via the database
Examples of tasks you will be involved with include:
- Implementing ping authentication to ensure single sign on
- Full rewriting from Java to C# code
- Facilitating external teams using end points through the banks API gateway
This is a short-term 4-month remote contract initially, with an option to renew if you exceed client expectations. The possibility to go perm is also there for the right candidate
Essential for this role
- Matric /Grade 12 with a relevant IT qualification / certification
- Must have at minimum of 4 years solid experience working as a Backend C# Developer
- Work experience in development must be from the financial services sector or consulting to the financial services sector
- Must have solid experience on .NET 7 and SQL
- Azure Cloud Based Web App experience is highly advantageous
- Ability to lead sprints
- Very procedure driven
- Able to follow instructions
Desired Skills:
- Backend
- C
- Software