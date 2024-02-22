BI/SQL Developer

Purpose of role:
Our client seeks an experienced SOL/BI Developer to join a small team, initially responsible for code refactoring and maintenance of stored procedures (SPs), views, and C in-house applications. Daily tasks will include monitoring, documenting, and assisting with the complete business intelligence stack (ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting, and dashboards).
Focus of role:
- Code refactoring and maintenance SOL & C.
- Daily monitoring.
- Be comfortable documenting processes along the way.
- Working with other team members to develop and implement new solutions.
- Reporting & Dashboard design.
Responsibilities & Duties:
- Create, change, and manage reports.
- Access, investigate and extract data as needed.
- Test data for completeness and correctness.
- Provide support to internal users.
- Issue investigation and resolution.
- Investigate systems and document.
- Problem escalation as needed.
Requirements:
- Matric (NOF 4).
- Own transport.
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience in C.
- 3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SOL.
- Good understanding of relational databases.
- Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA/Planner, Azure, SSRS, and any
Dashboard tool would be advantageous.
