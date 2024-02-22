BI/SQL Developer – Western Cape Oakdale

Purpose of role:

Our client seeks an experienced SOL/BI Developer to join a small team, initially responsible for code refactoring and maintenance of stored procedures (SPs), views, and C in-house applications. Daily tasks will include monitoring, documenting, and assisting with the complete business intelligence stack (ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting, and dashboards).

Focus of role:

Code refactoring and maintenance SOL & C.

Daily monitoring.

Be comfortable documenting processes along the way.

Working with other team members to develop and implement new solutions.

Reporting & Dashboard design.

Responsibilities & Duties:

Create, change, and manage reports.

Access, investigate and extract data as needed.

Test data for completeness and correctness.

Provide support to internal users.

Issue investigation and resolution.

Investigate systems and document.

Problem escalation as needed.

Requirements:

Matric (NOF 4).

Own transport.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in C.

3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SOL.

Good understanding of relational databases.

Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA/Planner, Azure, SSRS, and any

Dashboard tool would be advantageous.

Purpose of role:

Our client seeks an experienced SOL/BI Developer to join a small team, initially responsible for code refactoring and maintenance of stored procedures (SPs), views, and C in-house applications. Daily tasks will include monitoring, documenting, and assisting with the complete business intelligence stack (ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting, and dashboards).

Focus of role:

Code refactoring and maintenance SOL & C.

Daily monitoring.

Be comfortable documenting processes along the way.

Working with other team members to develop and implement new solutions.

Reporting & Dashboard design.

Responsibilities & Duties:

Create, change, and manage reports.

Access, investigate and extract data as needed.

Test data for completeness and correctness.

Provide support to internal users.

Issue investigation and resolution.

Investigate systems and document.

Problem escalation as needed.

Requirements:

Matric (NOF 4).

Own transport.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in C.

3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SOL.

Good understanding of relational databases.

Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA/Planner, Azure, SSRS, and any

Dashboard tool would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

experience in C.

working with ANSI SOL.

understanding of relational databases.

Data modelling

data ELT/ETL

GIT

JIRA/Planner

Azure

SSRS

Dashboard tool would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position