BI/SQL Developer – Western Cape Oakdale

Feb 22, 2024

Purpose of role:
Our client seeks an experienced SOL/BI Developer to join a small team, initially responsible for code refactoring and maintenance of stored procedures (SPs), views, and C in-house applications. Daily tasks will include monitoring, documenting, and assisting with the complete business intelligence stack (ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting, and dashboards).

Focus of role:

  • Code refactoring and maintenance SOL & C.
  • Daily monitoring.
  • Be comfortable documenting processes along the way.
  • Working with other team members to develop and implement new solutions.
  • Reporting & Dashboard design.

Responsibilities & Duties:

  • Create, change, and manage reports.
  • Access, investigate and extract data as needed.
  • Test data for completeness and correctness.
  • Provide support to internal users.
  • Issue investigation and resolution.
  • Investigate systems and document.
  • Problem escalation as needed.

Requirements:

  • Matric (NOF 4).
  • Own transport.
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience in C.
  • 3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SOL.
  • Good understanding of relational databases.
  • Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA/Planner, Azure, SSRS, and any

Dashboard tool would be advantageous.

