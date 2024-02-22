Business Analyst (Healthcare) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Engage in collaborative needs analysis with stakeholders to enhance business processes.

Transform business and customer requirements into detailed software specifications, fostering innovation.

Craft comprehensive documentation and test cases, ensuring seamless implementation.

Embrace a fit/gap approach to discussions, encouraging diverse perspectives.

Take pride in performing application testing and providing top-notch system support to clients.

Foster teamwork with clients, internal IT, and service providers to achieve project success.

Lead project scope changes and contribute to Operational Meetings, fostering transparency.

Support developers and oversee tasks across the entire SDLC, promoting synergy.

Administer system releases and configurations, ensuring smooth operations.

Cultivate open communication with clients and stakeholders, prioritising compliance and accuracy.

Champion service quality and efficiency enhancements, driving continuous improvement.

Develop personal skills and abilities, contributing to overall effectiveness and growth.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Join a dynamic team with a minimum of 2-3 years of experience in a similar role.

Showcase your expertise in writing requirement specifications for information systems.

Utilise your skills in both manual and automated regression testing in a collaborative environment.

Explore your passion for lending application systems in a supportive workplace.

Engage in the full development lifecycle, including testing and training, with hands-on experience.

Dive into UML terminology and activity diagrams with opportunities for growth.

Interact directly with end users and stakeholders to make a meaningful impact.

Familiarity with Enterprise Architect or similar modelling tools is highly valued.

Immerse yourself in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Project Management processes.

Thrive in client service management with practical, hands-on experience.

Embrace your exceptional written and verbal communication skills to contribute to our success.

Experience in finance services is a must-have for this rewarding role.

Job ID:

J104452

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Agile

Financial Services

