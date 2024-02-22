Data Analyst (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a leading payments company dedicated to transforming the payment landscape by providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Their payment solution aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. You will be working on the latest tech with ample opportunity for additional training and growth in a flexible environment.

What you will be doing:

Swiftly address inquiries and delve into detailed analyses for dynamic business functions.

Craft, maintain, and refresh reports to meet evolving business needs.

Collaborate seamlessly with departments, understanding and fulfilling their data desires.

Navigate multiple tasks and projects gracefully, thriving in a high-pressure environment.

Embrace proactive problem-solving, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.

Embrace continuous improvement, exploring ways to enhance processes and reporting methods.

What you need:

A qualification in either Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, or related fields.

1+ years of experience in data analysis is advantageous.

Showcase proficiency in SQL and Python or R.

Explore familiarity with AWS tools (Quicksight, S3, Athena) as a plus.

Apply strong analytical skills to drive data-informed decisions.

Share findings with excellent communication skills.

Thrive independently and in diverse teams.

Embrace learning in a rapidly changing environment.

Take initiative and deliver high-quality results.

Flourish in a dynamic, fast-paced work environment.

Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

Job ID:

J104429

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SQL

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position