Database Developer – Gauteng Randburg

Core purpose:
- The Database developer will create and maintain database structures, make sure that data is stored efficiently, and write and test database code, including SQL (Structured Query Language) queries, procedures, and functions.
- Create best practice reporting structures and apply data warehousing frameworks.
Experience required:
- 7+ years in MS SQL development.
- Proficient with data modelling, data warehousing, and building ETL pipelines.
- Strong Problem Solving and Communication Skills.
- Batch environment experience (advantageous)
- Essential experience required in TSQL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
Qualifications:
- A bachelor’s degree in IT or related field
- Exposure to working in an Agile methodology
- Microsoft certifications in SQL Server or Azure SQL database (preferred)
Responsibilities:
- As a Database Developer, you will be responsible for participating in product development, from ideation to deployment and beyond. You will work on ground-breaking product features, issues, and improvements that are critical to the success of your customers, and you will need to work with the broader company to maintain and help optimize existing systems.
- Database design and data analytical patterns.
- Assisting in incident resolution.
- Creating performative code that meets SQL best practices.
- Planning, estimation, and delivery.
- Ability to perform code reviews and peer reviews.
- Ability to understand complex structures without the need for detailed documentation.
- Providing solutions to third party integrations using data.
- Create concise technical specifications and detailed unit testing.
- Ability to integrate into API layer with Java/Spring.
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software