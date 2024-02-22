Dot NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Description

Looking for an highly skilled software engineer. Day to day responsibilities will include platform and related integrations development, so C#, .NET must be strong. The role will involve project and business as usual software development, the resolution of user issues and requests as well as development and maintenance of the platform and related integrations. This is a diverse role from developing and implementing new ideas to maintaining and creating new integrations. The incumbent will build, configure, develop, test, and deploy solutions on and alongside the platform including Azure integrations.

Responsibilities

You will be involved throughout the full project lifecycle, working with app teams, product owners and architects to define requirements and design solutions.

Ability to work with and create design documents including business requirements specifications, detailed process/data flow diagrams, systems capabilities, interfaces, and business processes, and implement system development/integration solutions to best meet the requirements.

Responsible for the development, deployment and support of changes that enables the core business processes and integrations.

Development of enhancements and integrations based on the technical specifications.

Responsible for quality delivery while embracing test driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment.

Self-starter with ability to handle multiple tasks and shifting priorities.

Ability to deliver value effectively and consistently in a high-pressure environment.

Ability to work independently once given tasks and partner with people from all areas of the team where needed.

Guide and build resilient relationships with fellow devs and app team members.

Experience, skill, and capability

The ideal candidate for this role is a .NET developer with strong C# skills, allied to a good functional and commercial understanding of the Banking industry.

Core skills include:

Proficient with Microsoft .NET technologies

Proficient in C#

Proficient with Azure technologies

Proficient with JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases

Experience of internal unit testing and QA processes

Experience of working within Agile teams

Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems

Excellent communication, teamwork and relationship building skills

Other beneficial attributes include:

Experience of banking across a range of financial products and customer segments

Experience with Microsoft D365 development (e.g., API’s, web services and plug-ins)

Experience of working with the Power Platform – Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.

Azure certifications

Desired Skills:

.Net

C

azure

Javascript

SQL

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

