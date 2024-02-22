IT Specialist Fuel Systems

An opportunity has become available for a Senior Fuel Technician based in Sandown, Sandton.

Purpose:

As the Fuel Senior Technician, a key role within the Fuel division of this extremely high tech company, you will report to the Head of Operations. Your responsibilities will

extend to the technical implementation and comprehensive support of Fuel

solutions throughout South Africa. This position requires managing installations,

ensuring optimal system functionality, assembling Fuel hardware solutions, and managing stock of all hardware components.

Duties and Responsibilities but not limited:

Client Site Management:

? Implement Fuel systems, ensuring seamless integration with clients’ ATG and POS systems.

? Efficiently coordinate with the Fuel team for deployment.

Technical Analysis and Support:

? Conduct data tests for system accuracy.

? Provide technical support and collaborate with IT for data integrity. Hardware Assembly and Stock Management:

? Assemble all Fuel hardware solutions.

? Manage stock levels of all Fuel hardware, ensuring availability for installations.

Financial and Operational Collaboration:

? Assist in integrating financial processes within the Fuel framework.

Training and Deployment:

? Train junior technicians on Fuel system utilization.

? Collaborate in installation and setup processes

.

Skills required:

? Strong problem-solving, communication, and hardware management skills.

? Proficiency in relevant software and systems

? Leadership, teamwork, and strategic problem-solving.

? Excellent organizational and project management skills.

? Capability to work independently and handle multiple tasks.

Qualifications and Experience:

? Matric essential

? Technical degree or equivalent experience.

? Experience in technical roles, preferably in fuel or retail.

Desired Skills:

Hardware Support

Software Support

Stock Control

Staff Training

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Very well known Corporate company branching into fuel supply

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Performance Bonus

