Kyndryl and Veeam in global strategic alliance

Technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has announced a global strategic alliance with Veeam Software, the focused on providing customers with resiliency services supported by innovative technology, expert infrastructure management and incident recovery services.

Under the alliance, Kyndryl will now be a Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP).

Kyndryl offers professional services and technical implementation integrated with Veeam solutions, providing customers with options for:

* Comprehensive Cyber Resilience: Using an integrated approach to help customers strengthen their stakeholder confidence with strategies to effectively recover from adverse conditions, including cyber incidents, human error and hardware failures.

* Simplified Vendor Transitions: Provide customers with a seamless transition to modern, security and compliance rich cloud-based infrastructure with scalable and customizable options for hybrid and multi-cloud backup and recovery.

* Modern Data Protection Solutions: Help customers modernise and protect data across their enterprise with a simplified, holistic approach on a single platform for effective and reliable data protection with robust defense for modern SaaS applications, data and systems.

* Enhanced Operational Efficiencies: Integrated automation to drive operational efficiency, enabling customers with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and industry standards.

Kyndryl customers benefit from simplified and holistic data protection and ransomware recovery, optimised costs, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features, and seamless data mobility along with cloud-native and Kubernetes environments with advanced security capabilities.

“Veeam is focused on ensuring organisations are prepared to bounce forward when the worst happens. Whether it’s a cyber-attack, an outage or a natural disaster we give customers peace of mind that their data is safe and can be rapidly recovered to keep their business running,” says John Jester, CRO at Veeam.

“We’re excited to bring our technology together with the scale and expertise of Kyndryl to bring the benefits of Veeam technology to customers around the world. Together, we will keep businesses running.”

Debbie Nevin, vice-president: global alliances at Kyndryl, comments: “With the ever-growing threat from cyber risks, maintaining cyber resiliency is a top priority for our customers. Our partnership with Veeam enables us to support our customers’ business continuity posture and ability to recover from increasingly more sophisticated cyber incidents.”