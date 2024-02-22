Nvidia reaps revenue, earnings rewards from AI

Nvidia has reported that revenue for the fourth quarter ended 28 January 2024 was $22,1-billion, up 22% from the previous quarter and up 265% from a year ago.

For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $4.93, up 33% from the previous quarter and up 765% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $5.16, up 28% from the previous quarter and up 486% from a year ago.

For fiscal 2024, revenue was up 126% to $60,9-billion. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $11.93, up 586% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $12.96, up 288% from a year ago.

“Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Our Data Centre platform is powered by increasingly diverse drivers – demand for data processing, training and inference from large cloud-service providers and GPU-specialised ones, as well as from enterprise software and consumer internet companies. Vertical industries – led by auto, financial services and healthcare – are now at a multibillion-dollar level.

“Nvidia RTX, introduced less than six years ago, is now a massive PC platform for generative AI, enjoyed by 100-million gamers and creators. The year ahead will bring major new product cycles with exceptional innovations to help propel our industry forward.”