Performance Tester

Feb 22, 2024

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Performance Tester to join our team. As a Performance Tester, you will be responsible for evaluating and analyzing the performance of software applications, identifying bottlenecks, and recommending optimizations to ensure optimal performance and scalability.

What you’ll do:

  • More than 3 years of software testing experience.

  • Work experience on Load runner application.

  • Working experience on the Jmeter Apache application.

  • Identify functionalities that should be performance-tested on the application.

  • Prepare test data for performance testing.

  • Write performance testing scripts.

  • Execute performance testing scripts and prepare reports.

  • Must be able to explain performance testing reports to the team lead.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

Personal Attributes:

  • Work independently

  • Team Player

  • Good communicator

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (You will have to go to the office some days)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

