We are seeking a skilled and experienced Performance Tester to join our team. As a Performance Tester, you will be responsible for evaluating and analyzing the performance of software applications, identifying bottlenecks, and recommending optimizations to ensure optimal performance and scalability.

What you’ll do:

More than 3 years of software testing experience.

Work experience on Load runner application.

Working experience on the Jmeter Apache application.

Identify functionalities that should be performance-tested on the application.

Prepare test data for performance testing.

Write performance testing scripts.

Execute performance testing scripts and prepare reports.

Must be able to explain performance testing reports to the team lead.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

Personal Attributes:

Work independently

Team Player

Good communicator

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (You will have to go to the office some days)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

