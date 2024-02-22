Performance Tester – Free State Bloemfontein

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Performance Tester to join our team. As a Performance Tester, you will be responsible for evaluating and analyzing the performance of software applications, identifying bottlenecks, and recommending optimizations to ensure optimal performance and scalability.
What you’ll do:
- More than 3 years of software testing experience.
- Work experience on Load runner application.
- Working experience on the Jmeter Apache application.
- Identify functionalities that should be performance-tested on the application.
- Prepare test data for performance testing.
- Write performance testing scripts.
- Execute performance testing scripts and prepare reports.
- Must be able to explain performance testing reports to the team lead.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
Personal Attributes:
- Work independently
- Team Player
- Good communicator
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Braamfontein, Johannesburg (You will have to go to the office some days)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery