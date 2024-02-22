Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Managing the Client’s project

Manage the day-to-day deliverables and ensure execution in accordance to the Client’s Project Management methodology and governance

Required to deliver an organizational-wide technical solution with multiple business owners

Engaging with numerous vendors and business 3rd parties to orchestrate harmonious integration

Team engagement required with the Client’s IT teams, enabling them to plan, work and deliver in an Agile (Scrum) way

Experience

7 years’ + experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Prince 2 certification and Scrum Master / Agile Certification from an industry recognized training institution

Strong Programme Management (3rd party, stakeholder, and conflict management – Constantly ROI minded

Agile Scrum & Scrum @Scale experience

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint

Senior Project Management (Scope, change, communications, team, and cost management)

The ability to run and deliver on large and complex Projects

Adherence to Project Governance and compliance

Short Term insurance experience

Problem Solving and facilitation to create appropriate options and solutions

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Prince 2

Scrum

Agile

Jira

Confluence

Learn more/Apply for this position