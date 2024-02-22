My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Managing the Client’s project
- Manage the day-to-day deliverables and ensure execution in accordance to the Client’s Project Management methodology and governance
- Required to deliver an organizational-wide technical solution with multiple business owners
- Engaging with numerous vendors and business 3rd parties to orchestrate harmonious integration
- Team engagement required with the Client’s IT teams, enabling them to plan, work and deliver in an Agile (Scrum) way
Experience
- 7 years’ + experience
- Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
- Prince 2 certification and Scrum Master / Agile Certification from an industry recognized training institution
- Strong Programme Management (3rd party, stakeholder, and conflict management – Constantly ROI minded
- Agile Scrum & Scrum @Scale experience
- Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint
- Senior Project Management (Scope, change, communications, team, and cost management)
- The ability to run and deliver on large and complex Projects
- Adherence to Project Governance and compliance
- Short Term insurance experience
- Problem Solving and facilitation to create appropriate options and solutions
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
