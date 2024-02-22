Project Manager IT at Famous Brands

Risk Management
Desired Skills:
- Strong Leadership
- Interpersonal Skills
- Business communication skills
- Computer Literacy (familiarity with project management tools)
- Financial Numeracy
- Highly presentable with strong communication skills
- Strong Business acumen
- Strong Team Player
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good conflict resolution skills
- Knowledgeable in project management
- Very strong administrative skills
- Very good scheduling skills
- Eager to learn and expand knowledge on consumer technology
- Good Problem-solving skills
- Good understanding of Information Systems and Technology environments
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
Manage Information Technology projects for the Operating Systems, Applications and Consumer Facing Technology environment at Famous Brands, according to the Project Management Office (PMO) standards. Effectively manage project objectives and timelines through strong administration and management skills.