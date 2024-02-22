Project Manager IT at Famous Brands

Risk Management

Desired Skills:

Strong Leadership

Interpersonal Skills

Business communication skills

Computer Literacy (familiarity with project management tools)

Financial Numeracy

Highly presentable with strong communication skills

Strong Business acumen

Strong Team Player

Ability to work under pressure

Good conflict resolution skills

Knowledgeable in project management

Very strong administrative skills

Very good scheduling skills

Eager to learn and expand knowledge on consumer technology

Good Problem-solving skills

Good understanding of Information Systems and Technology environments

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

Manage Information Technology projects for the Operating Systems, Applications and Consumer Facing Technology environment at Famous Brands, according to the Project Management Office (PMO) standards. Effectively manage project objectives and timelines through strong administration and management skills.

