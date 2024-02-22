Project Manager (Junior)

Great opportunity to join an established Renewable Energy team based in Cape Town.

The team is looking for a junior level Project Manager / Coordinator to assist on renewable energy projects in South Africa and other sub-Sahara African geographies, during the bid and financial close stages.

The focus of the role is:

Bid preparation: review of the terms of reference, establish resources and planning

Bid / Financial Close team coordination, reporting to the Project Director

Tracking of key deliverables

Project due diligence lead for acquisitions / partnerships

Interface with key stakeholders (lenders, partners, contractors, clients)

Help formulate strategies for steering and investment committees

Policy and regulatory environment analysis, and market intelligence

Key requirements:

Degree in commerce / engineering / science

At least 3 years’ experience as project manager in relevant industry (IPP / Finance)

Ideally exposure to renewables or infrastructure

Notable attributes:

Excellent communication skills

Ability to collaborate with a variety of people from different areas of expertise

Great coordination and organisational skills

Diligent and great work ethic

Interest in the renewables industry

You understand and accept that, by applying for this role, you authorise Candidate Connect to obtain your personal information and utilise said information for recruitment purposes for this role. Your information will be stored on our database. Should you wish for us to remove any personal information from our database, please contact us at [Email Address Removed]. Your data will not be used for any unsolicited marketing purposes, and will not be transferred to any third parties without your direct consent.

Please note that if you do not receive a response from us within 1 week of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Bidding

Collaboration

Communication

Due Diligence

Planning

Project Coordination

About The Employer:

Independent power producer within renewable energy.

Learn more/Apply for this position