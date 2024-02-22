Scrum Master (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Dive into the status of current tasks, setting the stage for progress.

Lead an exciting and pivotal project for our esteemed client.

Embrace the role of a dynamic leader and trusted representative, championing our client’s vision.

Experience the agility of our team’s day-to-day operations, fueled by Agile methodologies.

Embody versatility as you take on a multi-functional leadership role, shaping success.

Craft strategic roadmaps and detailed project plans, mapping out the journey ahead.

Collaborate closely with internal teams, fostering a supportive environment.

Instil confidence in our client’s success, ensuring smooth delivery at every turn.

Implement Scrum practices according to industry standards, guiding our team to excellence.

Prioritise process excellence over mere deliverables, driving sustainable success.

Facilitate Scrum events with clarity and purpose, achieving meaningful outcomes.

Transparently communicate the results of Scrum Events, fostering trust and collaboration.

Tackle obstacles head-on, aiding in swift resolution and progress.

Mentor and empower the Product Owner, nurturing their growth and development.

Establish cohesive cross-functional teams through engaging initiation workshops.

Cultivate a culture of positivity and resilience, boosting team morale.

Safeguard the team from distractions, enabling focused and effective work.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Preferred certifications like PSM I or II, CSM, CSP add value.

Join a team with solid experience in Agile implementation.

Dive into change management with confidence and enthusiasm.

Embrace the challenge of managing projects and nurturing customer relationships.

Engage with senior stakeholders and make a meaningful impact.

Explore conflict management techniques and negotiation skills in a supportive environment.

Background in Industrial and Organisational Psychology is beneficial.

Be a catalyst for positive change as a servant leader, empowering your team towards self-organisation.

Encourage innovation and create a safe-to-fail environment where experimentation thrives.

Showcase your facilitation skills, championing agile values and principles with passion.

Build trust and camaraderie within the team, fostering a collaborative culture.

Foster transparency and predictability, laying the foundation for success.

Your exceptional communication skills will be instrumental in driving progress.

Familiarity with Tuckman’s model for Team Development Stages.

Stay aware of the ever-evolving landscape and adapt accordingly.

Broaden your understanding of the Software Development process and IT terminology.

Commit to continuous self-improvement and professional growth, supported by our vibrant community.

Job ID:

J104453

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position