Senior DevOps Engineer

Feb 22, 2024

Hybrid role. 12 month contract.

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior DevSecOps Engineer. As a Senior DevSecOps Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the security, reliability, and scalability of their cloud-native microservices architecture running on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). You will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining our Azure DevOps pipelines, with a strong focus on security practices throughout the software development lifecycle.

You will be responsible for:

  • Design, implement, and maintain CI/CD pipelines for deploying microservices on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) using Docker containers.
  • Collaborate with development teams to integrate security practices into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including code analysis, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.
  • Implement and maintain infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform or Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates.
  • Configure and manage Kubernetes clusters, ensuring high availability, scalability, and security best practices.
  • Implement and maintain monitoring and logging solutions for microservices and infrastructure components.
  • Automate security compliance checks and implement security controls to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
  • Perform incident response, including root cause analysis and remediation of security incidents.
  • Mentor junior team members and provide technical guidance on DevOps and security best practices.

Minimum requirements and experience for this role:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in a DevOps or Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) role, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
  • Extensive experience with Azure cloud services, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure DevOps and Azure Container Registry (ACR).
  • Proficiency in containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, including deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
  • Proficiency in git version control.
  • Strong understanding of DevOps practices and methodologies, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code (IaC), and configuration management.
  • Experience with implementing security controls and best practices for cloud-native applications, including vulnerability scanning, identity, and access management (IAM), encryption, and network security.

  • Familiarity with security compliance standards and frameworks.

  • Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Relevant certifications (e.g., Azure Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator) are a plus

NB: Only candidates that meet the above criteria will be reviewed for shortlisting.

Desired Skills:

  • DevOPs
  • Azure DevOPs
  • Kubernettes
  • Docker
  • CI/CD
  • configuration management
  • Azure Cloud
  • DevOps practices and methodologies
  • Vulnerability scanning
  • access management(IAM)
  • SDLC
  • Microservices
  • Containerization

