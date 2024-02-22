Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Hybrid role. 12 month contract.
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior DevSecOps Engineer. As a Senior DevSecOps Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the security, reliability, and scalability of their cloud-native microservices architecture running on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). You will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining our Azure DevOps pipelines, with a strong focus on security practices throughout the software development lifecycle.
You will be responsible for:
- Design, implement, and maintain CI/CD pipelines for deploying microservices on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) using Docker containers.
- Collaborate with development teams to integrate security practices into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including code analysis, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.
- Implement and maintain infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform or Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates.
- Configure and manage Kubernetes clusters, ensuring high availability, scalability, and security best practices.
- Implement and maintain monitoring and logging solutions for microservices and infrastructure components.
- Automate security compliance checks and implement security controls to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
- Perform incident response, including root cause analysis and remediation of security incidents.
- Mentor junior team members and provide technical guidance on DevOps and security best practices.
Minimum requirements and experience for this role:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in a DevOps or Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) role, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
- Extensive experience with Azure cloud services, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure DevOps and Azure Container Registry (ACR).
- Proficiency in containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, including deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
- Proficiency in git version control.
- Strong understanding of DevOps practices and methodologies, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code (IaC), and configuration management.
- Experience with implementing security controls and best practices for cloud-native applications, including vulnerability scanning, identity, and access management (IAM), encryption, and network security.
Familiarity with security compliance standards and frameworks.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Relevant certifications (e.g., Azure Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator) are a plus
NB: Only candidates that meet the above criteria will be reviewed for shortlisting.
Desired Skills:
- DevOPs
- Azure DevOPs
- Kubernettes
- Docker
- CI/CD
- configuration management
- Azure Cloud
- DevOps practices and methodologies
- Vulnerability scanning
- access management(IAM)
- SDLC
- Microservices
- Containerization