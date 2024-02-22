Senior Software Developer

Our client is seeking a talented Senior Software Developer to join their team. This role will lead into a team lead position, the ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Designing new software solutions alongside existing engineering and development team according to best practices

Resolving bugs and system issues in their live environments

Further developing and improving existing solutions and software development processes

Assisting and guiding the development team to help them meet their deadlines

Taking on responsibility for meeting and driving others to meet project deadlines

Requirements:

Matric and Degree, Diploma, or relevant IT qualification

6 years in Software Industry Development experience including experience with leading a small team

Coding Languages: C# .NET (Framework & Core) Experience, working with ASP.NET Web APIs and MVC Applications

SQL Server: Database Design, Scripting, Analyzing SQL statements and optimization, relational database skills

Technical Writing Skills: Able to Write Comprehensive Design Specifications and Technical Documents

Code Mentoring and Review: Able to analyze younger developers code, make suggestions on industry best practices and skills development

Able to Design Systems based on Company Requirements and give accurate instructions and direction to younger team members

Working with Azure DevOps and Microsoft Azure

Working with Visual Basic .NET

System Design and Architecture

Working in an Agile Environment with Daily Scrums

Any Experience with JSON, XML, JavaScript, jQuery

IIS: Deploying, Creating and Updating Services

Experience with Xamarin

Working with GIT Version Control

Automation Build and Testing

Unit Testing

Strong Code Analyzing Skills

