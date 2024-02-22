Software Developer (Advance) – SWD61R – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 22, 2024

Large international IT company seeks to employ a Senior Software Developer with extensive experience in UI/UX software development for a large project team in the Digital Web Design space.

This is a long term contract role; Hybrid Opportunity

  • HTML, DHTML, XHTML
  • Working knowledge of Javascript, Angular, SAP CRM and ASP
  • CSS, LESS
  • UX/UI
  • Standards compliant cross browser coding
  • SEO Skills
  • Adobe CS Design Premium
  • Dreamweaver
  • Photoshop
  • Figma
  • General IT Knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 2 to 3 years
  • Experience in MS Office Products
  • Multi-media: Flash movies, audio editing, graphics and animation
  • Development of web application. Apply the latest CI to all web products
  • Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems
  • CMS (Content Management Systems) training and support to content drivers
  • Cross-browser compatibility testing

