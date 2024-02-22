Software Developer (Advance) – SWD61R – Gauteng Pretoria

Large international IT company seeks to employ a Senior Software Developer with extensive experience in UI/UX software development for a large project team in the Digital Web Design space.

This is a long term contract role; Hybrid Opportunity

HTML, DHTML, XHTML

Working knowledge of Javascript, Angular, SAP CRM and ASP

CSS, LESS

UX/UI

Standards compliant cross browser coding

SEO Skills

Adobe CS Design Premium

Dreamweaver

Photoshop

Figma

General IT Knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 2 to 3 years

Experience in MS Office Products

Multi-media: Flash movies, audio editing, graphics and animation

Development of web application. Apply the latest CI to all web products

Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems

CMS (Content Management Systems) training and support to content drivers

Cross-browser compatibility testing

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Angular

SAP CRM

ASP

HTML

Adobe

Learn more/Apply for this position