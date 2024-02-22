Software Developer (Advance) – SWD61R

Large international IT company seeks to employ a Senior Software Developer with extensive experience in UI/UX software development for a large project team in the Digital Web Design space.
This is a long term contract role; Hybrid Opportunity
- HTML, DHTML, XHTML
- Working knowledge of Javascript, Angular, SAP CRM and ASP
- CSS, LESS
- UX/UI
- Standards compliant cross browser coding
- SEO Skills
- Adobe CS Design Premium
- Dreamweaver
- Photoshop
- Figma
- General IT Knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 2 to 3 years
- Experience in MS Office Products
- Multi-media: Flash movies, audio editing, graphics and animation
- Development of web application. Apply the latest CI to all web products
- Usability studies and implementation to ensure easy-to-use systems
- CMS (Content Management Systems) training and support to content drivers
- Cross-browser compatibility testing
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Angular
- SAP CRM
- ASP
- HTML
- Adobe