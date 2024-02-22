Software Developer (C#, .NET Core, SQL Server) (PTA) – Gauteng Menlo Park

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a young & ambitious Software Developer is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company to join its Pretoria team. Your role will entail project planning, writing spec documents, maintenance and bug fixes. The ideal candidate must possess a BCom/BTech IT-related Degree with at least 3 years suitable work experience including strong proficiency in .NET Core, C#, SQL Server, ASP.Net, MVC, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

DUTIES:

Maintenance and bug fixes.

Collaboration and teamwork.

Continuous development of improvements and features.

Stakeholder management and requirement gathering.

Project planning and writing of specification documents.

REQUIREMENTS:

BCom IT or BTech Software Degree.

Minimum 3 years’ relevant work experience.

Back-end Software framework: .NET Core.

Programming language: C#.

Web development knowledge and experience: ASP.Net, MVC, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Database: Microsoft SQL Server.

Age between 21 – 30.

In-Office position (08:00 – 17:00 ; Monday to Friday).

Ability to work under pressure.

Bi-lingual (Afrikaans & English).

Attention to detail.

Willing to work overtime as and when required.

Nice to haves –

Web frameworks and JavaScript libraries like Bootstrap and jQuery.

JSON and XML data formats.

REST and SOAP APIs.

Version Control experience (Bitbucket, Azure DevOps or GitHub).

Microsoft Azure.

