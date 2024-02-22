System Integrator

Is Design something you passionate about, whether it be system , hardware or software design and are you wanting to work with various ICT Teams

Then this Hybrid role is for you!

My client is looking for a System Integrator with the following skills

5+ working experience in system design, hardware design, and/or software design

MQ API’s – JMS, C/C++/C#/Java

.NET, C#, and PHP

IBM MQ Websphere Messaging Queue

OOP

Web programming;

Database technologies (Oracle,, MS SQL, Informix);

Good understanding of distributed applications

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

APU

Integration

C#

.Net

