Is Design something you passionate about, whether it be system , hardware or software design and are you wanting to work with various ICT Teams
Then this Hybrid role is for you!
My client is looking for a System Integrator with the following skills
- 5+ working experience in system design, hardware design, and/or software design
- MQ API’s – JMS, C/C++/C#/Java
- .NET, C#, and PHP
- IBM MQ Websphere Messaging Queue
- OOP
- Web programming;
- Database technologies (Oracle,, MS SQL, Informix);
- Good understanding of distributed applications
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- APU
- Integration
- C#
- .Net