System Integrator – Remote Remote

System Integrator – Remote

Feb 22, 2024

Is Design something you passionate about, whether it be system , hardware or software design and are you wanting to work with various ICT Teams

Then this Hybrid role is for you!

My client is looking for a System Integrator with the following skills

  • 5+ working experience in system design, hardware design, and/or software design
  • MQ API’s – JMS, C/C++/C#/Java
  • .NET, C#, and PHP
  • IBM MQ Websphere Messaging Queue
  • OOP
  • Web programming;
  • Database technologies (Oracle,, MS SQL, Informix);
  • Good understanding of distributed applications

Desired Skills:

  • APU
  • Integration
  • C#
  • .Net

