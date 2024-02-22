Technology Network Administrator – Remote Remote

TECHNOLOGY NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

Assist with support, maintenance, implementation, and optimisation of networks across SBV operating systems. Support a stable, consistent connectivity and security across all network hardware, software, and communication links.

3 years of experience as a Network Administrator for a medium to large enterprise with complex technology environments

1 years of experience is in operating networks in the cloud, on-premises, and a hybrid environment

2 years of experience working with of network and routing protocols, switch configuration and programming

Operational knowledge of major server operating systems

Operational knowledge of computer networking and cabling infrastructure

Ability to troubleshoot and perform routine maintenance on servers, computers, and peripheral equipment

Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related field.

Troubleshoot and investigate network issues, outages, and performance (stability, availability, utilisation) and test for weaknesses.

Participate in putting plans, designs, and implementing appropriate network protection solutions in collaboration with Network Architects.

Provide insights-based research discoveries for network products, services, protocols, and standards to support continuous improvement efforts.

Technical implementation in own area

Update and maintain network servers, and their associated hardware, software, services, and settings installations and set up/configuration. This includes security and surveillance cameras and equipment fitted in vehicles.

Provide support for the implementation of specialised networks to improve system/network functionality, address operational needs, and/or ensure appropriate integration of selected applications.

Perform tests to enable the assessment of the performance of applications, operating systems, and network equipment, and facilitate the implementation of new systems and ICT infrastructure.

Assist with maintaining network file servers and operating systems; ensure that backup copies of all files are routinely and securely stored separately.

Support the monitoring, configuration, and maintenance of existing networks and installing of upgrades where necessary.

Support Analysis and Design Activities

Assist with the installation and integration of new hardware, software, servers, and networks.

Responsible for the administration of multi-network connectivity and understand the interfaces of data centres, switchover points, and host environments.

Coordinate plans and prepare documentation to facilitate the implementation of local and wide area networks throughout the organisation.

Act as a help desk support to provide network and server, hardware support and implement changes to the environment.

Interpret the impact of critical indicators related to the asset lifecycle, storage, availability, network utilisation and server intangible assets.

Quality Management

Analyse, test, recommend, and implement system and security upgrades.

Assist with writing of technical support documentation for network systems and applications.

Risk Management

Support the Implementation of security controls and measures to safeguard the network and enhance the servers’ performance.

Assist in ensuring compliance with security policies and procedures.

Assist with troubleshooting and diagnosing switch failures and the causes of network downtime.

Where required, assist, and respond by invoking disaster recovery plans in line with the business continuity plan (BCM).

Coordinate closeout audit findings for the department, providing regular feedback.

Customer Management

Provide technical assistance to end users, as and when required, and interfaces with vendors to ensure appropriate resolution during network outages or periods of reduced performance.

Maintain records of network user settings and permission allocation and manage any user right violations.

Assist and support resolution of daily incidents or escalated issues from the Service Desk and adhere to SLAs.

Effective teamwork and self-management

Maintain good time management to handle several projects at once.

Plan and prioritise competing demands, demonstrating the ability to manage them.

Protect and maintain the confidentiality of critical business systems and data.

Adhere to development standards and principles.

Stay abreast of industry and technological changes and trends within own area of expertise.

Microsoft Office Suite

Customer Service

Practices and methods of systems administration and maintenance

Scripting, Network Security

Proficient at administering common network services

Familiar with common programming languages

Good written and verbal communication skills

Computer networking and communication tools

Knowledge of IT project management principles (e.g., Agile)

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Analytical- and Critical Thinking Ability:

Ability to gather sufficient data to understand a problem, to look at a situation from different perspectives, to be able to break a problem into smaller components, and to look for underlying causes or thinks through the consequences of different courses of action. Work with new information. Generates new insights, which transforms processes and methodology.

Logical Thinking and Judgment Ability:

Use of discretion and logical reasoning in a clear and consistent manner whilst considering/evaluating of information/circumstantial evidence to draw sound conclusions, form an opinion and make a good decision

Relationship- and Alliance Building Skills/ Social Intelligence: Ability to skilfully use interpersonal- and networking skills to develop a sound relationship/alliance and cooperate with key stakeholders inside/ outside the organisation and maintain such a relationship over time towards the achievement of objectives. Navigating complex social and political situations effectively.

Negotiation Skills:

Ability to apply appropriate interpersonal skills and negotiation tactics to identify and discuss common issues, finding common ground and to reach agreement on a mutually beneficial solution and promote collaboration between the parties

Customer/ Service Orientation and Customer Intimacy:

To demonstrate a concern for performing work of a high standard, to align service/ products with customer expectations, to develop solutions for customer concerns or problems, to value the customer’s inputs and maintain an open communication channel with customer, and to react appropriately to customer demands

Project/ Programme Management:

To effectively plan, direct, integrate and coordinate all aspects of the project/programme to ensure that the project/ programme deliverables progress in accordance with milestones and within budget constraints towards the achievement of goals

Managing Continuous Improvement:

Demonstrate understanding of continuous improvement principles and best practice, identify technical/ operational areas for improvement, apply innovation skills, and streamline processes and/or practices to improve efficiency and performance

Providing Leadership:

Decides on actions; willingly assumes responsibility and stands by decisions that are in the best interest of the Company and their department. Directs people and coordinates groups to realise departmental goals. Motivates individuals by empowering them; seeks to inspire people and groups; encourages personal growth.

Structuring Tasks:

Develops tactical plans; sets clear priorities and keeps track of resources needed to accomplish objectives. Behaves ethically, honours commitments and acts with integrity in all dealings with colleagues and customers.

Showing Resilience:

Self-assured and confident, values own contributions. Stays calm and composed in stressful situations. Deals with conflict and resolves arguments; demonstrates self-insight and emotional control.

Creating Innovation:

Produces creative ideas and imaginative solutions to systemic problems. Persuades others and shapes opinions; seeks to negotiate with others in the best interest of the Company.

Desired Skills:

Systems admin and maintenance

Scripting

Network Security

Administering common network services

Common programming languages

Project management principles

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

