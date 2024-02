These are the Esports games to be played in 2024

The International Esports Federation (IESF) for the 2024 World Esports Championships (WEC) has thus announced the game titles for its official competition.

They are:

* Counter-Strike 2 (open)

* Counter-Strike 2 (female)

* DOTA 2 (open)

* eFootball (Open)

* Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (open)

* Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (female)

* PUBG mobile (open)

The open category allows teams or players to be either female or male. A female team may only consist of female players.