Andries Zietsman takes up new TransUnion post

Information and insights company TransUnion Africa has promoted Andries (Dries) Zietsman to chief revenue officer.

“Over the last five years, Dries has created exceptional partnerships and delivered tangible economic value to our customers across many of our key sectors. We look forward to his continued contribution to the evolution of our business across the region in his new role,” says Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa.

Zietsman’s previous posts include Virgin, Alexander Forbes, British Airways and Mastercard.

After joining TransUnion Africa as a market planner in 2018, Zietsman was promoted to sales vice-president and subsequently led the strategic sales portfolio across financial services, diversified markets, insurance, and channel distribution. These verticals include industries like banking, retail, telco, fintech, public sector, gaming and others.

Zietsman holds an MBA in Business Management Finance from Bond University and has been involved in a number high-profile digital-first projects designed to enable commerce across Africa.