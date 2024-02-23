AWS Data Engineer

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Are you ready to drive data solutions into the future?

Skills Required:

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH) (Advantegous)

AWS Quicksight

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

