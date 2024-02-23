AWS Data Engineer (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Are you ready to drive data solutions into the future?

Skills Required:

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Desired Skills:

