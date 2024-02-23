Business Analyst

We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated Senior Business Analyst to join our team. As a Senior Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in bridging the gap between business objectives and technical solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements, define project scope, and drive the successful delivery of business initiatives.

Job Purpose:

To facilitate the development and implementation of systems based on a clear understanding of business requirements in alignment with IT strategic priorities.

Your expertise:

Minimum 8 years experience as a Business Analyst.

Contribute to the crafting of IT departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy.

Observe and be involved in the day-to-day operations to understand the business domain and business needs and requirements of relevant stakeholders.

Determine business requirements and actively manage key projects to ensure expectations are met.

Conduct Business Owner feedback sessions with every milestone phase of a project to inform the business of progress, manage Business expectations proactively, and measure the effectiveness of Business Process Improvement.

Gather supporting information by holding interviews, conducting surveys, running workshops, and reviewing existing documents and information.

Review the technical design specifications to check that all requirements are included.

Review the test cases to ensure that they cover all scenarios related to the functional requirements.

Assist the development team and testers in performing root cause analysis for any functional defects.

Perform ad-hoc functional testing for quality assurance.

Qualifications Required:

Essential – Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or Engineering.

Preferred – Business Analyst Certification from a reputable institution.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Johannesburg – Sandton (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

