Cloud Engineer x2

Our client in the financial sector is seeking a talented and highly motivated Systems Engineer to join their IT team. The Systems Engineer will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the organization’s IT infrastructure, ensuring its stability, security, and performance.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree

Relevant IT

Kubernetes Administration (CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator Certification would be an advantage)

Any of AWS Solutions Architect Associates, AWS Developer Associate, AWS DevOps Engineer Professional or AWS SysOps Administrator Associate Certifications would be an advantage

Experience Required:

At least 5-7 years’ broad experience in translating business and functional requirements

At least 8-10 years’ proven experience in modern Engineering practices

Technical skills/experience Required:

Docker

Infrastructure as code skills (Terraform, Ansible)

CI/CD (Jenkins, ArgoCD)

Technical Competencies:

Agile Development

Application Support

Design Patterns

DEVOPS

Infrastructure as Code (iaC)

Software Containers

Testing (Unit, Regression, Integration)

Write Code

Behavioral Competencies:

Adopting Practical Approaches

Articulating Information

Checking Details

Documenting Facts

Embracing Change

Examining Information

Interpreting Data

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Taking Action

Team Working

Soft Skills:

Team Player

Good communicator

Other Information:

Contract position

Location – Johannesburg

Working Model: currently high flex hybrid but might change to on site (Candidates must be open to both Remote and Hybrid, and onsite working.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

