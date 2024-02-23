Cloud Engineer x2

Our client in the financial sector is seeking a talented and highly motivated Systems Engineer to join their IT team. The Systems Engineer will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the organization’s IT infrastructure, ensuring its stability, security, and performance.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Relevant IT
- Kubernetes Administration (CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator Certification would be an advantage)
- Any of AWS Solutions Architect Associates, AWS Developer Associate, AWS DevOps Engineer Professional or AWS SysOps Administrator Associate Certifications would be an advantage
Experience Required:
- At least 5-7 years’ broad experience in translating business and functional requirements
- At least 8-10 years’ proven experience in modern Engineering practices
Technical skills/experience Required:
- Docker
- Infrastructure as code skills (Terraform, Ansible)
- CI/CD (Jenkins, ArgoCD)
Technical Competencies:
- Agile Development
- Application Support
- Design Patterns
- DEVOPS
- Infrastructure as Code (iaC)
- Software Containers
- Testing (Unit, Regression, Integration)
- Write Code
Behavioral Competencies:
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Articulating Information
- Checking Details
- Documenting Facts
- Embracing Change
- Examining Information
- Interpreting Data
- Managing Tasks
- Producing Output
- Taking Action
- Team Working
Soft Skills:
- Team Player
- Good communicator
Other Information:
- Contract position
- Location – Johannesburg
- Working Model: currently high flex hybrid but might change to on site (Candidates must be open to both Remote and Hybrid, and onsite working.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery