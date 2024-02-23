Cloud Engineer x2 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the financial sector is seeking a talented and highly motivated Systems Engineer to join their IT team. The Systems Engineer will play a critical role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the organization’s IT infrastructure, ensuring its stability, security, and performance.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Bachelor’s Degree

  • Relevant IT

  • Kubernetes Administration (CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator Certification would be an advantage)

  • Any of AWS Solutions Architect Associates, AWS Developer Associate, AWS DevOps Engineer Professional or AWS SysOps Administrator Associate Certifications would be an advantage

Experience Required:

  • At least 5-7 years’ broad experience in translating business and functional requirements

  • At least 8-10 years’ proven experience in modern Engineering practices

Technical skills/experience Required:

  • Docker

  • Infrastructure as code skills (Terraform, Ansible)

  • CI/CD (Jenkins, ArgoCD)

Technical Competencies:

  • Agile Development

  • Application Support

  • Design Patterns

  • DEVOPS

  • Infrastructure as Code (iaC)

  • Software Containers

  • Testing (Unit, Regression, Integration)

  • Write Code

Behavioral Competencies:

  • Adopting Practical Approaches

  • Articulating Information

  • Checking Details

  • Documenting Facts

  • Embracing Change

  • Examining Information

  • Interpreting Data

  • Managing Tasks

  • Producing Output

  • Taking Action

  • Team Working

Soft Skills:

  • Team Player

  • Good communicator

Other Information:

  • Contract position

  • Location – Johannesburg

  • Working Model: currently high flex hybrid but might change to on site (Candidates must be open to both Remote and Hybrid, and onsite working.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

