Containerization Specialist (.Net) Contractor | Consultant

ENVIRONMENT:

An IOT technology provider based in Johannesburg is in search of a proficient Containerization Specialist with ample experience to spearhead containerization endeavors for both new and existing software products within the .NET ecosystem. This role is available for consultants or contractors, and the preferred candidate should demonstrate a thorough grasp of .NET technologies, containerization principles, Kubernetes (K8S), Azure, container orchestration frameworks, and DevOps methodologies. As the Containerization Specialist, you will hold a key role in defining the containerization strategy, implementing optimal practices, and promoting the adoption of contemporary deployment and orchestration methodologies.

DUTIES:

Containerization Strategy: Develop and implement containerization strategies for new and existing software products in the .NET environment.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define containerization goals and objectives aligned with organizational objectives.

Technology Expertise: Possess in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience with .NET technologies.

Expertise in containerization technologies such as Docker and container orchestration frameworks, with a focus on Kubernetes (K8S).

Familiarity with Azure or similar cloud services related to containerization and orchestration.

Container Orchestration: Lead the design and implementation of container orchestration solutions, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.

Work closely with development and operations teams to optimize containerized workflows.

DevOps Integration: Drive the integration of containerization and orchestration practices into the overall DevOps pipeline.

Implement automation processes to streamline deployment, scaling, and monitoring of containerized applications.

Best Practices and Standards: Establish and enforce best practices for containerization, ensuring security, performance, and maintainability.

Define and maintain standards for container image creation, deployment, and management.

Collaboration and Training: Collaborate with development, operations, and security teams to ensure a holistic approach to containerization.

Provide training and guidance to team members on containerization best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant certifications in containerization, Kubernetes, and Azure or similar cloud platform.

Demonstrated success in roles related to containerization.

Strong command of .NET technologies, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Hands-on experience with Azure services for containers.

Understanding of container orchestration frameworks and best practices.

Solid grasp of DevOps principles and practices.

Practical involvement in CI/CD pipelines and familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

Consultant/Contractor Requirements:

Leadership experience in driving containerization initiatives for large-scale enterprise applications.

Proven track record of success in consulting or contracting roles related to containerization.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within teams.

Flexibility to thrive in diverse organizational cultures and adapt to varying project requirements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills, crucial for addressing containerization challenges.

Strong time management skills, ensuring timely project delivery.

