DVF Software Engineer (Advanced) 2533, 2534 TT

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Great code organisation and quality.

Commitment to infrastructure as code.

Automation.

TDD (Test-Driven Development).

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development).

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools.

Building Python Libraries.

Python Unit Testing.

Using Public Cloud Services.

Java Exposure.

Restful services.

CI/CD.

Understanding of Agile ways of working.

Strong Debugging skills.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

MongoDB Exposure.

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM).

TypeScript, NodeJS.

Atlassian APIs.

Typescript.

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details.

Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.

Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.

Sound understanding of computer science.

Desired Skills:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

Learn more/Apply for this position