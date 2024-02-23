Intermediate PHP Developer (Laravel & MySQL) (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Marketing Services Company seeks a highly talented Intermediate PHP Developer with strong Laravel & MySQL proficiency to join its in-house Development team and help build and manage all the software used to deliver its services. This includes both sales channel systems and an incentive platform. Your role will include programming and deploying software applications, testing and quality control while providing architectural input and managing source code. You will require 4+ years of both PHP & MySQL, have strong Laravel, be fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX, SOAP/REST, JavaScript, Docker, Git/GitHub/GitLab, and have solid knowledge of Web Application Security. Any AWS, Terraform, Golang & Linux will prove advantageous. All applicants must be setup at home to work, with a fast Internet connection and PC.

DUTIES:

Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/Mentor Junior Programmers in their duties.

Support Account Management and Data Processing Departments in their duties.

Key performance areas include:

Impact of the Developer on the existing infrastructure (Improvement in efficiency and innovation).

The value of the Developer’s individual contribution to the company goals.

Delivering as per the specifications and mockups.

Communicating issues and asking questions timeously.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years of PHP.

4+ Years of MySQL.

Strong Laravel.

Fluent in CSS / HTML / jQuery / AJAX.

Webservices integration (SOAP/REST).

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser.

Git / GitHub / GitLab.

Strong knowledge of Web Application Security.

Docker.

Good English is a requirement.

Must be setup at home to work, with a fast Internet connection and PC.

Permanent residents and foreign nationals on valid permits will be considered.

Nice to haves –

Experience with AWS.

Experience with Terraform.

Golang.

Linux administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to communicate well.

Professional attitude.

Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Results orientated.

Able to come up with new ideas.

COMMENTS:

