IT Auditor

Feb 23, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • Execute IT internal audit reviews under the guidance of an engagement manager within Group Internal Audit Services.

  • Carry out internal audit work as assigned in line with the standards and methodologies set by IAS.

  • This role also performs analysis on internal controls, providing recommendations on improvements.

Qualifications Essential:

  • Must have an Information Technology qualification – 3-year Bachelor’s degree

  • Must have professional qualification in IT Audit: Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or studying towards CISA.

Experience

  • Must have at least 1-2 years’ professional working experience in internal audit.

  • Clear interest in the technology and media industry.

  • Proficiently skilled in the use of Word and Excel.

  • Keen interest in career progression.

Task:

  • Work with the engagement manager in the delivery of internal audit engagements under the Group audit plan.

  • Build a relationship with operational staff within the audit client business.

  • Build business acumen by gaining an in-depth understanding of business process under review.

  • Execute allocated tasks throughout the engagement lifecycle, including documenting risk control matrices, audit procedures, working papers and audit findings.

  • Ability to communicate effectively verbally or in writing.

  • Deliver quality work product in line with Group IAS standards and methodology.

  • Participate and provide inputs in internal meetings

  • Keep Group IAS management team appraised on the progress and any concerns with assigned engagements.

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

