IT Snr Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 23, 2024

REQUIRMENTS:

  • Degree or Honours essential
  • PMP, Prince, or any recognized Agile affiliation
  • 10 years of experience in managing complex projects within an IT environment.

  • Demonstrated ability in collaborating with top-level executives and senior managers across various business sectors.

  • Exposure to strategic portfolio management an advantage

  • Financial services sector experience

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Portfolio Management
  • Financial Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

