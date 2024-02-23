JAVA Software Developer SD15R

Feb 23, 2024

International IT company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an expert Java Developer to fulfill a fundamental role on a global project team.

Role is long-term contract opportunity ; Hybrid

  • RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, jQuery
  • Developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse)
  • Spring MVC
  • J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc
  • Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.
  • Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial
  • Modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.
  • Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)
  • Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
  • Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful
  • AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies
  • Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience
  • Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Desired Skills:

  • DEVOPS
  • J2EE
  • JAVA

