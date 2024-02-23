JAVA Software Developer SD15R

International IT company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an expert Java Developer to fulfill a fundamental role on a global project team.
Role is long-term contract opportunity ; Hybrid
- RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, jQuery
- Developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse)
- Spring MVC
- J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc
- Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.
- Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial
- Modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.
- Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)
- RESTful API
- Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
- Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful
- AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies
- Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience
- Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
Desired Skills:
- DEVOPS
- J2EE
- JAVA